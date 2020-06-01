Image copyright Geograph Image caption The collision happened on the Meenacloy Road near Castlederg on Sunday morning

Police investigating the hit and run death of a motorcyclist in County Tyrone have appealed for the driver of a BMW to come forward.

The 21-year-old man died after a collision on the Meenacloy Road near Castlederg at about 11:00 BST on Sunday.

He was riding an orange Kawaski motorcycle when it collided with a black BMW vehicle, police said.

The PSNI has urged the driver to come forward.

"I would firstly like to ask the driver of the BMW to examine their conscience and to come forward to police to explain what happened," PSNI Det Insp Michael Winters said.

He said the BMW failed to stop following the collision and is believed to have driven on towards Ederney.

"Det Insp Winters added: " It is likely that the BMW would have sustained damage due to the collision and I would therefore like to speak with anyone who is approached to repair this vehicle."

Anyone with any information or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police.