A suspected pipe bomb has exploded in the back garden of a house in Londonderry.

The incident happened in the Lincoln Court area of the city's Waterside at 01:00 BST on Tuesday.

Police said the remains of the suspected pipe bomb were located in the back garden of a home in the area.

A man and a woman in their 20s and two young children where in a nearby property but were not injured.

Det Sgt Richard Donnell said the "reckless act could have had serious consequences in this residential area".

The remnants of the device have been removed for further examination.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said those responsible "could have caused tragedy for people in this city".

"They don't care about people here, their only goal is to create chaos and crisis," the SDLP leader added.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.