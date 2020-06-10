Newbuildings death: Woman charged with man's murder
- 10 June 2020
A 41-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man in County Londonderry.
Darren McNally, 46, died in a house on Duncastle Road in Newbuildings on Monday.
The woman is charged with murder and a further charge of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
She is due to appear via video link at Londonderry Magistrates Court later on Wednesday.