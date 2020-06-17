Image copyright Turley Image caption Wheelchair-accessible housing and complex needs accommodation are included in the plans for the former factory site

Plans for a £20m social housing development on a former factory site in Strabane have been given the go ahead.

The proposal for the former Adria site includes 158 homes, business units and a children's play park.

Planning permission was granted by Derry City and Strabane District Council's planning committee on Wednesday.

Adria, which once employed more than 1,000 people in Strabane, closed in 2006.

Habinteg's chief executive Darren McKinney said he was delighted the plans had been given the green light.

Image copyright Turley Image caption The proposal includes community facilities including a children's play park

He said: "There has been a lack of new social housing in Strabane in the past ten years and we welcome the opportunity to help reduce housing stress with this high quality and vibrant residential-led development".

Sam McKee from the project's planning consultancy firm said the development will "contribute to reducing the stress on housing waiting lists and provide future residents with comfortable and modern homes".

The developers will now asses when work on the development can begin, given the wider context of the coronavirus pandemic.