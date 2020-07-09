Magee medical school funding 'now ringfenced'

Image copyright UU Image caption The medical school is to be housed in Magee's MB building

A multimillion pound funding package needed to open a medical school in Londonderry has now been agreed, the DUP and Sinn Féin have said.

The school at Ulster University's Magee campus was to open last year but plans to train doctors in Derry have been beset by delays.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton said the money has now been ringfenced by the Department for the Economy.

An official announcement is expected later.

Mr Middleton told BBC Radio Foyle the department has committed to providing £26m to build the school along with annual running costs of £9m.

"The Department of Economy have the budget ringfenced to allow for that security to go forward and allow Ulster University to take in the next stage of the process, to allow the recruitment of students and staff. But most importantly this is a welcome boost for the north west," he said.

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan said the funding was "great news for the city".

"The delivery of the graduate entry medical school will not only enable us to produce doctors to serve our local communities, it will be an important economic driver for the whole north west region," she said.

Image caption Ulster University wanted to welcome the first student intake in 2019

The city's MP Colum Eastwood also welcomed the allocation of government money to the school.

"The people of this city have been denied better university provision for far too long," the SDLP leader said.

He added: "This must represent a first step in a larger expansion of university provision in the north west. We need to be ambitious for Derry and the wider region, investing in skills is critical to transforming our economy".

Plans for a medical school in Derry were first mooted in the mid-2000s, and submitted to the General Medical Council in 2016.

Millions of pounds have been allocated to the school and to wider university expansion in Derry via the £105m Derry and Strabane city deal announced in May 2019.

Some £55m has been allocated to an inclusive future fund for the region. From this fund, £30m capital investment has been proposed to help finance the medical school.

And in May this year Stormont announced it would match the city deal funding - bringing the city deal funds for the north west to £210m.

The school most also now achieve accreditation from the General Medical Council. A decision on the latest stage in that process is due later this summer.

The only medical school in Northern Ireland at present is at Queen's University in Belfast (QUB). About 270 doctors graduate each year.