Londonderry tourist information centre opens Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Empics image caption The tourism centre was previously based at Foyle Road but has now moved to the new city centre site

A new state-of-the-art visitor information centre has opened in Londonderry.

The £1m development includes a digital interactive service giving visitors information on a range of attractions.

Odhran Dunne, head of Visit Derry, said the facility was a significant development following a "challenging summer" for the tourism industry.

The centre offers a range of digital interactive zones, virtual reality experiences and a gift shop.

image caption Odhran Dunne said the tourism industry had benefited from a "staycation boom"

Mr Dunne, chief executive of Visit Derry, said the tourism sector has had to refocus efforts toward a "staycation and domestic market" due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"This is an unprecedented time for global tourism, every city and region across the world is having to deal with it," he told BBC News NI.

"There are people in Belfast, Dublin, Cork and Killarney who may have never been to this part of this island.

"The centre is a fantastic way to help attract those visitors and help encourage repeat visitors."

image caption Digital interactive zones give information on the city's history

The previous tourism centre was based at Foyle Road, but Mr Dunne hopes the new city centre site will help generate more footfall.

Due to current coronavirus restrictions, the grand opening of the site was carried out virtually through social media.

There have been concerns about rising case numbers of coronavirus in the north west.