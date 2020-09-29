Crescent Link retail park expansion 'would create 110 jobs' Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption Crescent Link is one of the biggest retail developments in the north-west

The owners of Crescent Link retail park in Londonderry have announced expansion plans that would create more than 100 jobs.

Manchester-based David Samuel Properties said the £5m expansion would see upgrades to the existing Homebase and M&S stores.

It will also see the Food Warehouse open at Crescent Link as well as improve traffic flow and parking.

A community consultation will begin in the coming weeks.

"These are well-established and popular brands which will support a combined 110 jobs," Matthew Beddow, of David Samuel Properties, said.

"We will be submitting a full application very early in the new year and are very keen to work with the council and council leaders in order to bring our proposals forward to mid-2021 with stores opening for Christmas".

Negotiations are also taking place with a number of potential new tenants, he said.

"We are increasing the number of parking spaces by about 10%," he added.

"And we are also improving the circulation and adding a new exit lane to allow people to get off the park quicker."