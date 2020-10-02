Coronavirus: Londonderry funfair causes concern
Concerns were raised that a funfair in Londonderry could lead to a localised spike of coronavirus cases, the city's Mayor has said.
The fair at the Ebrington site ran for ten days from 11 September.
Derry's Mayor Brian Tierney said council warned NI's Executive Office, which owns the site, of the potential dangers of going ahead with the event.
The Executive Office has been asked for comment.
"(Derry City and Strabane District ) Council made representations to the Executive Office and made our concerns very, very clear around the dangers we could see because of a fun fair in the middle of a global pandemic," Mr Tierney said.
He said council's public health messaging was to "make sure we are doing all we can to limit the social interactions people have".
Mr Tierney said he was not aware if the fair had any impact on the recent surge in cases in the north west.
At some point, he said, "it is important we do some sort of investigation".
NI's Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride told the BBC he had not been aware of the Derry fair.
"What I would say generally is that we've had regulations in place for some time, the regulations where people come together in gatherings outdoors, that those individual events are risk-assessed and there are requirements of the organisers of those events to have mitigations in place to prevent transmission," he said.
Dr McBride added: "I can only assume that that was applied in this case but I just don't know the details."
There has been a sharp rise of confirmed cases over recent weeks in the north west.
Of the 1,082 cases in the Derry and Strabane council area since March, 801 were confirmed in the month of September.
New restrictions to curb the spread of the virus in Derry and Strabane come into force on Monday after a surge in the number of cases in the region.
Derry and Strabane had an infection rate of 323 per 100,000 in the last seven days, according to Department of Health figures.
That is among the UK's highest rates.
The restrictions mean pubs, cafes, restaurants and hotels will only be allowed to open for takeaway, delivery and outdoor dining.
Residents are being asked to work from home if possible and only make essential journeys.
Health Minister Robin Swann told BBC Radio Foyle further measures could not be ruled out if the number of cases do not fall.
'Not part of the plan'
Meanwhile Dr Tom Black, the chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) in NI said GPs in the north west are now "overwhelmed" with the rise in Covid-19 cases.
The Londonderry GP also said the city's Covid centre is now at capacity following the recent spike.
"We are seeing as many people as we have places for. When it reaches capacity, patients above and beyond that have to go to casualty, that is not what you want, that is not part of the plan," he said.
Dr Black said based on the first wave, a proportion of those who are now sick will end up requiring ICU care.
