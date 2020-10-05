Five arrested in County Tyrone over Donegal assault and abduction
Five people have been arrested in County Tyrone by police investigating the abduction and assault of a man in the Republic of Ireland.
The victim, aged in his 30s, was allegedly attacked by three men at a house in Convoy, County Donegal at 11:45 local time on Sunday.
Police said he was forced into a grey Mercedes and found five hours later.
He was treated in hospital for non life-threatening injuries, gardaí (Irish police) said.
The vehicle was later located by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) outside a house in Castlederg, County Tyrone.
Det Sgt Richard Donnell said officers observed the vehicle outside a property in the Listymore area.
"Officers carried out a search at the property and seized a vehicle," he said.
Det Sgt Donnell added: "Three men, aged 27, 31 and 35 and two women aged 20 and 30 were all arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including kidnapping and causing grievous bodily harm with intent".
Gardaí said they are linking the attack to a spate of incidents in Donegal - in Ballbofey, Killygordon and Lifford - in the early hours of Sunday.