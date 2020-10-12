Coronavirus: Thornhill College to close for one week
A secondary school in Londonderry is to close for one week due to a "rising number" of positive Covid-19 cases.
In a statement posted on the Thornhill College website, the school confirmed a deep clean of the Culmore Road site is to be carried out on Monday.
Pupils have been told to stay at home for the entire week.
The college, which has about 1,500 pupils, said lessons will be delivered online from Tuesday to Friday of this week.
In an email issued to parents on Sunday, a spokesperson for Thornhill College said: "This decision has been taken by the board of governors, who are mindful of the rising number of positive Covid-19 cases in the school and the associated number of absences from those who are self-isolating.
"The school has been working closely with PHA on the public tracking system and is advising any member of the school community to contact the PHA directly in the coming week to report any health issues relating to Covid-19 matters.
"This has been requested due to staff shortages within the school for Covid-19 reasons."
