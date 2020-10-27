Coronavirus: Derry and Strabane mayor Brian Tierney self-isolating
The mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Brian Tierney, is self-isolating for two weeks.
Mr Tierney, who is from Londonderry, was identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.
The SDLP councillor said he will continue his role as mayor from home but some planned events will now be attended by Deputy Mayor Graeme Warke.
Mr Tierney was appointed as mayor in June.
Speaking at the time, he said he was "very conscious" a lot of his duties would be virtual.
"The socially-distanced element will no doubt be very difficult, but it is something I see as an opportunity to show the type of leadership that is needed and required over this difficult period," he said.
He plans to chair the full Derry City and Strabane District Council meeting scheduled for Thursday via YouTube and has encouraged the public to continue adhering to public health guidance.