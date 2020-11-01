Pub closures 'fuelling' illegal booze sale
- Published
The bodies that represent publicans on both sides of the Irish border say tighter Covid-19 restrictions are fuelling an illicit alcohol industry.
Pubs are shut across Ireland as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Alcohol cannot be sold by supermarkets and off-licences after 20:00 in NI.
Both Hospitality Ulster and the Vintners' Federation of Ireland (VFI) warn drinking in "uncontrolled environments" is on the rise.
In the Republic of Ireland, four shebeens - illegal, unlicensed pubs - have been raided by Gardaí (Irish police) since the start of October.
On 10 October Gardaí searched premises in counties Laois, Meath and Westmeath.
Substantial quantities of alcohol were seized along with beer taps, coolers, kegs, spirit dispensers and other items.
Last week a shebeen was shut down in county Kildare. Gardaí said it was fitted with a bar, stools, tables, chairs, a 70-inch flat-screen television and a pool table.
"That is no doubt this is only the tip of the iceberg," Padraig Cribben, VFI's chief executive, told BBC News NI.
"You can guarantee there is one operating at the very least in every county in Ireland.
"We know of one electoral ward where there are nine operating , we've informed the guards of as much," he said.
Mr Cribben is not surprised by level of sophistication to the premises searched by police.
"When there is a vacuum there will always be dubious characters trying to fill it. You can be sure there is plenty more out there, plenty more that are a lot more basic," he said.
Anyone drinking in a shebeen is "exposing themselves to an uncontrolled environment, to a serious risk of Covid-19", he added.
Earlier this month Garda Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said: "The operation of any unlicensed premises puts at risk individuals and communities."
He said officers "will continue to take appropriate actions".
Police in Northern Ireland said it has not had "a serious issue" with illegal drinking dens during the pandemic.
"However, where we become aware of their existence people should be assured that we will take action against those who flout the law," a PSNI spokesman said.
Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said there are however other issues with the illegal sales of alcohol on the northern side of the border.
"It is important that the illegal sales of alcohol are taken seriously," he said.
'Dangerous development'
Of particular concern he said, is the proliferation on social media "of dial-a-drink merchants who are effectively selling alcohol out of the boot of a car to anyone who calls them up".
He added: "This is doing nothing to discourage house parties and is promoting a dangerous game as people take the chance and flout the existing rules."
Mr Neill said closing pubs and curbing off-sales was meant "to curtail the spread of the virus".
Instead, he said, more people are "drinking easily accessible alcohol in uncontrolled environments".
"This is clearly a very dangerous development," he added.