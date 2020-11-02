BBC News

Stranorlar; Driver killed in Donegal crash

A man has died following a three-vehicle crash in County Donegal, Irish police have said.

It happened at at Admiran, near Stranorlar at around 09:20 local time on Monday.

The victim, who was in his 60s, was the driver of a car which was involved in a collision with two jeeps.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital but later died as a result of his injuries.

The road has been closed and diversions are in place as investigations continue.

Gardaí (Irish police) are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

