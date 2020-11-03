Londonderry: Security alert in Derry declared a hoax
- Published
A security alert in Londonderry has ended after police declared a suspicious object to be an elaborate hoax.
The alert on the Fairview Road, in the Galliagh area of the city, began at about 22:54 on Monday.
Army bomb experts examined the object before it was declared a hoax.
It is the latest in a series of security alerts in Derry over recent days.
On Monday pupils and staff at St Columb's College were evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious object at gates to the rear of the school.
A number of residents in the Slievemore area of the city were also evacuated.
Police also declared that incident "an elaborate hoax".
Last week police were attacked by youths throwing bricks and glass bottles during a security alert in the city's Shantallow area.
It followed the discovery of a device and an object, both described as suspicious, on Thursday night.
Army technical officers declared the object and device hoaxes.