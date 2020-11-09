Londonderry: Man left 'traumatised' after car burnt out in Galliagh
A 79-year old-man said he has been left traumatised after his car was set on fire during disorder in Londonderry.
Police said they are investigating a number of incidents in the Galliagh area of the city on Friday night.
Cars and bins were set alight, fireworks thrown at officers and an attempted hijacking of a delivery van, police have said.
Jackie Doherty, who has Parkinson's, said he suffered an angina attack following the incident.
'Can't live in peace'
Speaking to BBC News NI Mr Doherty said: "I had a knock on the door and there were a couple of neighbours round the corner who said: 'Your wee white car is on fire'."
Mr Doherty came out of his apartment and saw that his car and another resident's vehicle had been set alight.
The Galliagh pensioner said the traumatic ordeal has affected his health and that recent trouble in the area meant he does not leave his apartment by himself.
"I have Parkinson's in my right hand and it has actually made it a bit worse.
"I am shaking more than I usually do," he added.
Mr Doherty's daughter Selena said the incident has left he father "in a terrible state" and has called on those responsible to stop terrorising residents with their anti-social behaviour.
"It's sad that people his age can't live in peace and it's sad, with everything else going on, that people are terrorising their own people."
Community leaders believe the trouble in Galliagh on Friday night was orchestrated to lure police into the area.
A local Sinn Féin councillor has called on people in the area to unite.
"We have grown up here and raised our kids here and we want people to unite, we want people to come together," Aileen Mellon said.
'Community outraged'
District Commander Ch Supt Darrin Jones said: "The local community are rightly outraged at this criminal behaviour that is diverting much needed resources away from the area.
"They are preventing local bus services from operating and targeting delivery vans bringing groceries to local residents.
"In a time when we are asking everyone to pull together in the face of the current health crisis, these people are working against their own community."