Londonderry: Murder-attempt accused 'lunged at police with knife'
- Published
A 36-year-old woman charged with attempting to murder a police officer has been released on bail.
Maria Doherty, of Clon Elagh, Londonderry, is also charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on another man.
Both charges relate to a domestic incident in the Clon Elagh area on Saturday.
Londonderry Magistrate's Court heard police had to draw a firearm and use a baton to disarm the suspect of a knife.
The court heard officers were called to reports of a domestic stabbing at a house in Clon Elagh at around 16:10 GMT after receiving reports of a woman, covered in blood, standing outside the property.
When they arrived, they found a man covered in blood sitting on a sofa, the court was told.
He told police there had been an altercation and Ms Doherty had stabbed him in the face and back.
Conditional bail
A police officer told the court Ms Doherty was located in the kitchen holding a knife above her head.
She was told to drop the knife before lunging at officers, causing one to draw his firearm and another to produce his baton.
The officer said when Ms Doherty lunged for the third time she was struck on leg with the baton causing her to fall and she was disarmed.
At a police interview, she apologised for her actions, saying she had little recollection of the events because she had issues with alcohol and the drug Pregabalin.
She will appear again in court on 7 January.