PSNI launch internal investigation over badge worn by officer
The Police Service of Northern Ireland has launched an internal investigation into a badge worn on an officer's uniform.
Sinn Féin MLAs Karen Mullen and Martina Anderson met Ch Supt Darrin Jones from the PSNI on Tuesday.
Mrs Mullen said they discussed an incident "where a PSNI officer wore an RUC badge on his uniform during a search operation in Creggan".
The PSNI replaced the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) in 2001.
In a statement, Ch Supt Jones said: "I met with local representatives to discuss this matter and a wide range of issues concerning community safety within the city.
"I outlined that the badge worn on the officer's cap was in contravention of the Corporate Appearance and Protective Equipment Standard set by the Police Service of Northern Ireland."
'Unacceptable'
In a statement, Mrs Mullan said: "At the meeting I made it clear that this was unacceptable and could undermine public confidence in the PSNI.
"We will continue to raise concerns with the PSNI over issues where we believe behaviour does not meet the standard of policing that communities expect and deserve."