Foyle walkway prompts Covid-19 social distancing concern
People who walk or run along Londonderry's riverfront are being urged to consider an alternative place to exercise due to social distancing advice during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Peace Bridge and riverfront walkway are popular with walkers, cyclists and runners.
But Derry's Mayor Brian Tierney says that in recent weeks it has become too congested.
He is asking the public to consider using other public spaces to exercise.
"We're not trying to stop people, exercising or going out for a walk," he said.
"But it is about taking some personal responsibility and making sure that if you are out walking you are keeping your distance or taking a route you wouldn't normally."
He added: "I deeply appreciate how important exercise is, particularly at the current time, for both physical and mental health, but I would remind everyone to please stay two metres apart from anyone not in your household."
Under the current NI restrictions, people are allowed to take exercise outdoors with one person from another household.
People in the north west - a region that at one point in October had the highest coronavirus infection rate in the UK - should consider "making use of the many other parks and open spaces that we have across our city and district when getting out for some daily exercise," Mr Tierney said.
Meanwhile in neighbouring County Donegal, access to a number of beaches is being restricted to ensure compliance with current coronavirus restrictions in the Republic of Ireland.
Donegal County Council (DCC) said it is "restricting vehicular access" to over 20 beaches and beach car parks.
"This move is as part of ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with public health guidelines during the current Covid-19 pandemic," a DCC spokeswoman said.
The Republic's Level Five restrictions include a ban on all household visits and a 5km limit on travel.
A spokesman for An Garda Síochána (Irish police) said officers will "also be engaged in high visibility patrolling of key locations such as public amenities, scenic areas and parks".