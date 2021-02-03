Shot fired at house in Coleraine
- Published
A shot has been fired at a house in Coleraine, County Londonderry.
It happened at around 20:00 GMT on Wednesday in the Dundoonan Park area of the town.
Police have launched an investigation and appealed for anyone with information to come forward and speak to officers.
"Thankfully nobody has been hurt as a result of this reckless act," a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesman said.
On Sunday night, a shot was fired through a window of a house on Laburnum Place in Coleraine.
The two women and a man inside the property at the time were unhurt.
Police have not said if the incidents are linked.