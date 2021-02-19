Londonderry: Skeoge Link closed as police investigate suspicious object
Police in Londonderry have closed one of the city's major roads as part of an investigation into reports of a suspicious device.
The Skeoge Link Road will be closed for several hours on Friday to facilitate the search and diversions are in place, police said.
It follows reports a device has been left in the Racecourse Road area of the city.
Police have have appealed for people in the area to be patient.
"We appreciate the inconvenience this road closure may cause for people affected by this incident, and I want to thank them for their patience and understanding while our officers work to ensure their safety," PSNI Supt Catherine Magee said.
It is the second time searches have been carried out in the area in recent days.
On Monday, an area between Fir Road and Springfield Road was closed off to allow officers to conduct a search.
Police said nothing was found during that operation.