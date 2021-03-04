Londonderry: Gunmen 'adding to NHS pressures'
A spate of paramilitary-style gun attacks in the north west is putting extra pressures on the NHS, a leading police officer has said.
Five men have been shot in Londonderry since the start of the year.
Det Ch Supt Raymond Murray said as well as "mutilating a number of men", the attacks "have put the NHS under increasing pressure during the pandemic".
The PSNI's Serious Crime Branch chief said that "was beyond reckless".
Det Ch Supt Murray was speaking after the arrest of a 30-year-old man in the city as part of an investigation into violent dissident republican activity.
The man was arrested following searches in the Creggan area of Derry on Thursday.
Det Ch Supt Murray said the arrest was "in relation to our ongoing enquiry into a number of violent gun attacks on members of the Derry/Londonderry community over recent months".
He added: "Despite significant progress against the New IRA, we have recently seen them once again turn their guns on the communities where they live, mutilating a number of men, particularly in the north west."
"I would ask that anyone with information on their activities, especially the location of the guns and explosives which they often leave in public areas, to tell the police."
Police said a number of a number of electronic items were also seized in Creggan on Thursday while searches have also been carried out on land and outbuildings in the area.