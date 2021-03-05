City of Derry Airport: London Stanstead service to continue
The UK Department for Transport and the NI Executive have agreed to continue funding for the direct route from City of Derry Airport to London Stansted.
Funding of £4.37m will secure the route for the next two years, with Loganair continuing to operate the service.
A financial support package was announced in May to help the airport continue to cover operational costs.
The funding will "provide connectivity and a regionally balanced economy," Economy Minister Diane Dodds has said.
'Protects and safeguards route'
Chief executive of Loganair, Jonathan Hinkles said the funding subsidises the existence of the "critical route" until 2023.
"The financial support goes towards covering airports costs in flying in and out of a more expensive London airport and allows us to keep a dedicated team at City of Derry Airport to deliver the service as well," Mr Hinkles said.
He added: "It is a really important step for City of Derry, Loganair and an important step for maintaining connectivity."
A spokesperson for City of Derry Airport has said the funding "reinforces the importance of connectivity for the north-west".