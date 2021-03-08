Loganair announces Derry to Liverpool flights from May
Scottish airline Loganair is to launch a service between City of Derry Airport and Liverpool later this year.
It follows Ryanair's decision to cancel its service between the two cities in December 2020.
The new will operate four times a week from 24 May before flying daily from late June.
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said the airline was "only too pleased to step in to safeguard" the route.
"Loganair's ability to grow at City of Derry is in no small part thanks to the exemplary reputation for reliability and service established by our locally-based team," he said.
"I'm most grateful to all of them for maintaining our London services without interruption over the difficult last 12 months.
"It's wonderful to be able to recognise their superb efforts today by re-doubling our commitment to City of Derry's air links".
City of Derry Airport's managing director Steve Frazer said the service "will give maximum choice and flexibility to both business and leisure travellers".
Loganair also said it will increase the frequency of its service between City of Derry Airport and Glasgow.
It will fly daily from June, the airline said.
Last week the UK Department for Transport and the NI Executive agreed to continue funding for the Loganair-operated direct route from City of Derry Airport to London Stansted.