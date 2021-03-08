Strabane: Teenagers arrested over assault released on bail
Five teenage boys arrested following an incident in Strabane, County Tyrone, have been released on bail.
They were arrested when police stopped a bus on the Beltany Road outside Omagh on Saturday night.
A police spokeswoman said the teenagers, aged between 16 and 18, have been released pending further enquiries.
It followed a report of an earlier attack on four boys, aged between 15 and 17, in Strabane.
At about 21.10 GMT on Saturday, a group of four boys were attacked in the Ballycolman estate, police said.