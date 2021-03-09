'Frightening' rise in racist incidents in Derry and Strabane
There was a bigger increase in racist incidents in the Londonderry and Strabane policing area than any other part of Northern Ireland in the past year, figures have shown.
The area also had the second-largest increase in the number of racist crimes reported to police.
It is despite an overall fall in racist incidents and crimes across NI between 2019 and 2020.
Mayor of Derry Brian Tierney described the statistics as "frightening".
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) figures showed there were 66 racist incidents and 47 racist crimes recorded in the Derry and Strabane policing area in 2020.
In 2019 the figures were 54 and 34 respectively.
Across Northern Ireland there was a decrease in such incidents, with 46 fewer racist incidents and 35 fewer racist crimes recorded in 2020 compared to the previous 12 months.
Racist incidents are those which do not necessarily end up being recorded as a crime, for example if they are not deemed to meet the level of severity.
On Monday, Derry City and Strabane District councillors met with a number of community organisations to discuss tackling racism in the council area.
Speaking at the meeting Mr Tierney said: "Some of the statistics are absolutely frightening. Most of us are not even aware of some of the incidents that go on across our community".
Lillian Seenoi-Barr from the North West Migrants Forum said Derry City and Strabane District Council had taken a "proactive step to engage in discussions around race and racism".
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle she said: "I do know it is not an easy topic to discuss, particularly in this environment where minority issues are put aside.
"This is what we have been desperately crying for, for elected representatives to acknowledge, and actively and genuinely engage in issues so we can find solutions together".
'Attacks not resolved'
Mrs Seenoi-Barr said she believed the level of racist crime is under-reported in NI.
"There are still quite a lot of racist attacks that have not been resolved," she said.
"People are not getting justice, if you do not get justice you completely lose confidence in the system that is supposed to protect you".
Supt Catherine Magee said police "will continue to work with our communities and partners to prevent racist hate crime and to bring those responsible to justice".
She said: "I understand that racist hate crimes and racist incidents are significantly under-reported and a key strand of our approach is about giving victims and witnesses the courage and confidence to come forward".