Londonderry: Man arrested over New IRA bomb-making activities
Police investigating the New IRA's bomb-making activities have arrested a 52-year-old man in Londonderry.
It follows a search in the Creggan area as part of an operation targeting the dissident republican group's storage of explosive devices and equipment.
A detailed forensic examination of a house is also under way.
Det Ch Supt Raymond Murray said the man was arrested as part of Operation Ledging and described it as "significant".
He said this was a "discrete, stand-alone strand" of the operation, as part of the PSNI's wider investigations into the New IRA, which is named Operation Arbacia.
Operation Arbacia is a surveillance-led operation targeting dissident republican activities.
"The New IRA continues to pose a very real danger, most especially to the communities in the areas where they construct and store their bombs and guns," Det Ch Supt Murray said.
He added: "We have witnessed, on numerous occasions, that they are willing to put the lives of local people at risk in their reckless haste to carry out bombings and shootings.
"Most starkly they have a chilling indifference to hiding lethally dangerous weapons and bombs in places where local people can easily stumble across them, unaware of the potential horrific consequences of touching them".