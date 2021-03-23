Londonderry: One-way traffic system for city centre
- Published
A one-way traffic system is to be introduced in Londonderry next month as part of plans to reimagine the city centre.
It will operate from Carlisle Road, through Ferryquay Street and on to the city's Diamond.
Parking bays at the Diamond are also being removed, while a new footway is being created under Shipquay Gate.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said the scheme would "transform the Derry cityscape".
She said it would provide "safe spaces for all who work and live there to meet, shop and travel".
"The Covid pandemic has brought many changes to how we conduct our daily lives and as we move towards a recovery phase, I want to play my part in the transformation that our society deserves," she said.
"This means creating a greener, cleaner, more sustainable environment with less reliance on motor vehicles and a renewed focus on those who wish to walk, wheel and cycle."
The Derry one-way system will see traffic moved to the centre of the existing two-lane streets to allow existing footpaths to be widened further.
The measures will be in place for an initial 18 months.
Mayor Brian Tierney said the scheme would encourage the public to return to the city centre after lockdown restrictions were eased.
"These temporary interventions will redesign this important urban space and create a more attractive and accessible town centre that will help restore customer confidence and drive footfall so we can rebuild our business, retail, tourism and hospitality sectors as they prepare to reopen," he added.