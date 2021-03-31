Londonderry: Petrol bomb attacks on police for second night
Petrol bombs were thrown at police in the Tullyally area of Londonderry for the second night in a row.
Officers were on patrol at about 22:00 BST on Tuesday when a petrol bomb was thrown at them outside a shop.
A police vehicle was subsequently struck with a petrol bomb. The vehicle had to be recovered from the scene.
No one was injured in the attack. A petrol bomb was also thrown during a disturbance on Monday as police attempted to disperse a crowd.
Police said youths also threw masonry and started a small fire on the road during the disturbances on Tuesday.
'Harming local community'
Police have appealed for parents and guardians to take an "active interest" in what their children are doing following the second night of trouble.
Ch Insp Bob Blemmings said that the young people were "risking not only their own safety, but they also face the possibility of a criminal conviction".
He added: "These reckless attacks are harming the local community."
Police said they will continue to work alongside local representatives and others to ensure residents can live in peace.