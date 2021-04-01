Londonderry: Petrol bomb attacks on police for third night
Petrol bombs and masonry were thrown at police for the third night in a row in the Tullyalley area of Londonderry.
Youths were involved in the incident which began at about 20:00 GMT on Wednesday, police said.
One officer was struck by masonry but was able to continue with their duties. Fifteen petrol bombs were also seized during the disturbance.
"This is the third consecutive night we have witnessed these reckless attacks," said Ch Insp Bob Blemmings.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour but has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.
A police vehicle had to be recovered from the area on Tuesday after being struck with a petrol bomb, and another petrol bomb was thrown during a disturbance on Monday as police attempted to disperse a large crowd.
Police have appealed for parents and guardians to make sure their children "are not getting drawn in to activity that will bring them to the attention of police".
DUP MLA Gary Middleton told BBC Radio Foyle that he believes this was an "orchestrated attempt to try and draw police in and attack them".
He condemned the disorder and said people were angry that such incidents were continuing to happen.