Londonderry: Police and fire crews attacked during disorder
- Published
Petrol bombs were thrown at police and fire crews attacked during a fourth consecutive night of unrest in Londonderry.
Police received reports of a group of young people setting wooden pallets alight in the Rossdowney Road area at about 21:00 GMT on Thursday.
During the disturbance, police say a parked digger was also set alight.
Politicians have appealed for calm following the attacks in the Waterside area of the city.
A police vehicle had to be recovered from the Tullyalley area of the city on Tuesday after being struck with a petrol bomb, and another petrol bomb was thrown during a disturbance on Monday as police attempted to disperse a large crowd.
Fifteen petrol bombs were also seized by police during disturbances in the same area on Wednesday.
One officer was struck by masonry during the incident but was able to continue with their duties.
"These reckless attacks are not wanted by anyone and do nothing but cause harm and damage to the local community who we know just want to live in peace," said Ch Supt Darrin Jones.
"It is extremely disappointing that for four consecutive nights we have witnessed scenes of anti-social and criminal behaviour in the Waterside."
'Destroying their own areas'
DUP MLA Gary Middleton said those involved in the anti-social behaviour are "a small minority" within the community.
"We appeal for calm, and appeal that the community reflect on what is going in their area," he said.
SDLP cllr Martin Reilly appealed for parents and guardians "to take responsibility for the actions of their children".
UUP Councillor Darren Guy also condemned the attacks and said those involved are only "destroying their own areas and their own neighbourhoods".