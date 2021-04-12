BBC News

Magilligan: Burning car abandoned on railway line

Published

A car set on fire and abandoned on the railway line between Londonderry and Coleraine has been described as a "deliberate act" by the fire service.

A train was forced to make an emergency stop, it is understood.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it sent an appliance from Limavady to the blaze in Magilligan at 21:00 BST on Monday.

The fire has been brought under control and the NIFRS told BBC Radio Foyle that damage has been caused to the track.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

In a tweet, East Londonderry SDLP MLA Cara Hunter praised the actions of the train driver.

"Deeply distressing footage from Magilligan this evening," she said.

"I'm currently speaking with police to get further answers on this matter.

"My deepest admiration and thanks to the quick response from the train driver."

Related Topics