Derry: Petrol bombs thrown at police at scene of shooting
- Published
Petrol bombs have been thrown at police after a man was shot in both legs in the Bogside in Londonderry.
The man, who is in his 20s, was attacked by a gunman after a masked gang broke into a house at Meenan Square at about 22:30 BST on Tuesday.
Officers who were called to the scene were attacked by a small crowd who threw a firework and petrol bombs, police said.
Det Insp Hughes said the shooting was a "violent and appalling attack".
"The fact those responsible thought it was acceptable to shoot in a built-up area shows the contempt they have for people in the community.
"The bullets could have strayed at any moment and hit someone passing by, or struck another property."
'No justification'
It is the sixth shooting in Derry since the start of the year.
Martin Reilly, the chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership, said there was "absolutely no justification" for the shootings.
"It is clear that those responsible have absolutely no concern for people living in the Bogside nor do they represent the interests of the people living there," he said.
Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan also condemned the shooting and said the attack on police was "totally not acceptable".
"This is not what the people of this area want or need and those responsible must stop," she said.