Lyra McKee: Family write to residents to make appeal
- Published
The family of Lyra McKee have written to residents in Creggan in Londonderry appealing for information ahead of the second anniversary of her killing.
The family are asking local people to help them "achieve justice for Lyra".
Ms McKee was shot dead while observing rioting in Creggan on 18 April 2019. The New IRA said its members were responsible.
Paul McIntyre, 52, from Ballymagowan Park in the city has been charged with her murder, which he denies.
At a previous court appearance the prosecution alleged Mr McIntyre was seen walking beside the gunman and that he was seen crouching down and picking up four cartridge cases from the gun used to murder Ms McKee.
They also said Mr McIntyre was spotted leaving the scene with the gunman.
In their letter, the McKee family write: "Our Lyra deserves justice. Our mother died of a broken heart in March 2020. She just could not live without her baby.
"Our mother did not live to see justice for our Lyra's murder.
"Our family continue to struggle to deal with the loss of our sister and mother but we are determined to pursue justice for them both.
"We believe that you can help us".
Ms McKee's partner, Sara Canning told BBC News NI, the last two years had been "full of unimaginable heartache".
She hopes the McKee family's letter helps get Lyra justice.
"I really hope someone finds it in their heart to come forward. I am eternally grateful to the people of Derry for their support and to all those who have come forward so far," she said.
The letter will be delivered to thousands of homes in Derry ahead of the second anniversary of the journalist's death on Sunday.
It also thanks for the public for their help to date but says "this has not lead to the outcome we need: the arrest and conviction of the gunman who is ultimately responsible for robbing us of both our sister and our mother".
Who was Lyra McKee?
Ms McKee was a writer and campaigner from Belfast who had only recently moved to Derry when she was killed.
The 29-year-old was standing near a police 4x4 vehicle on the night of 18 April 2019 when a masked gunman fired towards officers and onlookers.
Regarded by many as a rising star in Northern Ireland media circles, she had written for many publications, including Buzzfeed, Private Eye, the Atlantic and Mosaic Science.
She was named Sky News young journalist of the year in 2006 and Forbes Magazine named her as one of their "30 under 30" in media in Europe in 2016.
She had signed a two-book deal with the publisher Faber and Faber.
According to those who knew her best, she was someone who "believed passionately in social and religious tolerance".
Her death caused widespread revulsion in Northern Ireland and further afield.
Her funeral was attended by then prime minister Theresa May, Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar and Irish President Michael D Higgins at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast.
Our family have had billboards erected at 3different locations in Derry,where Lyra was murdered almost 2 yrs ago. Using Lyra’s positive message for our country, we encourage people who have information that could lead to the arrest/conviction of the gunman to come forward. pic.twitter.com/nnvkeOV8cO— Justice4Lyra (@Justice4Lyra) April 5, 2021
Earlier in April her family erected a number of billboards in Derry appealing for information about her death.
On Sunday, Derry's Guildhall and other council-owned building will be lit up in rainbow colours to mark the second anniversary of her killing.
"Lyra was a tremendously positive person who had so much still to offer the world, and it is important that her spirit lives on in both our memories and deeds," the city's Mayor Brian Tierney said.
He said it was fitting the city should lead the way in celebrating the journalist's life.