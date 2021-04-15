Derry and Strabane: Council extends food and garden waste pilot scheme
- Published
Derry City and Strabane District Council have announced changes to how food waste is to be collected across the district.
Presently, food and garden waste is collected separately but now households will combine them in one 240 litre bin.
The collection system was first trialled in Strabane, with it now to be extended across the whole council area.
It is expected to become operational in the coming weeks with information being issued to residents affected.
Collections will now occur on a fortnightly-basis on the same day as previous garden waste collections.
The motion to extend the scheme was unanimously supported by the council's environment and regeneration committee on Wednesday evening.
Council's head of environment, Conor Canning, said the changes will "only be introduced where practical to do so" and properties without gardens will continue to receive a weekly food waste collection.
Councillor Mary Durkan said the move was "a positive step" in helping to reduce waste and believes the combined collection "made more sense".