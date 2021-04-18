Man shot in chest by police in Londonderry
A man has been shot in the chest by police at a house in Londonderry.
Police said they responded to "a report of concern for the safety of a man" at an address in Celandine Court in Gobnascale at about 22:45 BST on Saturday.
The man was taken to hospital, where he is understood to be in a critical condition.
A police officer also sustained knife wounds to his arm and head during the incident.
The Police Ombudsman's Office for Northern Ireland (PONI) has been informed.
A spokesman for the PONI said: "Our investigators are at the scene and are making enquiries to establish the circumstances of what happened.
"At this stage, we know that police went to the flat after receiving a call for assistance.
"There was then a confrontation, during which one police officer sustained stab wounds and police discharged CS spray and a single gunshot."
In a statement, the PSNI said: "As officers were dealing with the incident, a police firearm was discharged and the man sustained a chest injury. A police officer sustained a knife wound to his arm and head during the incident and he was taken to hospital for treatment."