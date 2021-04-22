BBC News

Londonderry: Man shot by police arrested for attempted murder

image captionThe incident happened at an flat in Celandine Court in Derry on Saturday

A man shot by police during an incident in Londonderry on Saturday has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The 42-year-old was arrested on Monday following the shooting in the Gobnascale area on Saturday night.

He was shot in the chest during an incident in Celandine Court at about 22:45 BST.

The man remains under arrest and will be interviewed at a police custody suite in due course.

The Police Ombudsman is investigating a complaint from the man's family.

The arrested man's solicitor, Ciaran Shiels, said the man's sisters wanted to know what justification there was for the use of "lethal force".

A police officer sustained knife wounds to his arm and head in the incident.

Mr Shiels said the man was in a stable, improving condition in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

