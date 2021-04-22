Londonderry: Man shot by police arrested for attempted murder
A man shot by police during an incident in Londonderry on Saturday has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The 42-year-old was arrested on Monday following the shooting in the Gobnascale area on Saturday night.
He was shot in the chest during an incident in Celandine Court at about 22:45 BST.
The man remains under arrest and will be interviewed at a police custody suite in due course.
The Police Ombudsman is investigating a complaint from the man's family.
The arrested man's solicitor, Ciaran Shiels, said the man's sisters wanted to know what justification there was for the use of "lethal force".
A police officer sustained knife wounds to his arm and head in the incident.
Mr Shiels said the man was in a stable, improving condition in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.