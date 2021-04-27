Sinn Féin has carried out a party restructure in Derry
Sinn Féin has carried out a restructure of the party in Londonderry following major losses in the last two elections.
The party have said they "accepted recommendations" from a review and will now set up an electoral strategy group.
A number of individuals involved with the party in Derry stood aside last week, the Irish Examiner has reported.
In the 2019 UK General Election, then Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion lost her Foyle seat to SDLP leader Colum Eastwood by more than 17,000 votes.
Months earlier, the party then lost five seats on Derry City and Strabane District Council, losing its position as the largest party at council level.
The strategy group will be established in the Foyle constituency ahead of next next year's Assembly elections, Sinn Féin has said.