Londonderry young jazz musicians benefit from bursaries
- Published
Five young musicians have received a £1,000 bursary each as part of the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival.
The bursaries were open to any musicians of a jazz discipline, aged between 16 and 30, in the Derry City and Strabane council area.
Joseph Leighton, Callum Feeney, Kitija Ernstone, Diarmuid O'Kane and Mark McLaughlin were the musicians chosen.
The funding was provided by council in conjunction with the North West Regional College and Ulster University.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Brian Tierney, said the funding would go a long way in helping them make the next steps in their career.
He said the council was very pleased with the number of entries received, and applauded the high standard of musical talent within the district.
The 20th City of Derry Jazz festival will, like many other council-run events this year, go ahead in a scaled-back format with a number of online events.