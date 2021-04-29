Ludmila Poletelova death: Woman in court over Limavady murder
A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of woman in Limavady, County Londonderry, last week.
Ludmila Poletelova's body was found at her flat at Lodge Court.
At Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, Svetlana Svedova, 45, from College Court, Limavady, was charged with murdering the 61-year-old sometime between 19 April and 24 April.
No details of the case were presented at the hearing. Ms Svedova was remanded in custody, pending review, on 10 May.
The accused was accompanied by an interpreter during her video-link appearance.
The judge said he would grant legal aid when he received an application.
A post-mortem examination found Ms Poletelova died as a result of a number of blows to the head.
The victim was a Latvian national who had lived and worked in the County Londonderry town for a number of years.