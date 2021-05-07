Dr Michael Dobbins: Special needs school principal faces rape charges
- Published
The principal of a Londonderry special educational needs school has appeared in court accused of sexual offences against a child, including multiple counts of rape.
Dr Michael Dobbins, 52, of Greenhaw Road, faces 10 charges, one of which involves a sexual act using a hairbrush.
These include six counts of rape and three of sexual assault.
The offences are alleged to have taken place on dates between 2013 and 2015.
Dr Dobbins appeared before Derry Magistrates Court by video-link from his solicitor's office and did not object to the proceedings.
A prosecuting lawyer said there is a case to answer, which was agreed by the judge.
Dr Dobbins declined the option to call witnesses or give evidence at this stage.
She remanded him on £500 bail and ordered arraignment to take place at Derry Crown Court in June.