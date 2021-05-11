Martina Anderson 'humiliated by Sinn Féin'
The family of Foyle assembly member Martina Anderson say she has been "humiliated" by Sinn Féin after being asked to quit her role.
Ms Anderson announced last week that she will not be contesting the next Stormont assembly election.
The move followed a review of the party's structure in Londonderry.
In a Facebook post, Ms Anderson's sister, Sharon Burke, said the family believe she has been "sacrificed" by the party.
She said that the party review in Derry "resulted in a massive miscarriage of justice" and the way it was done was "brutal".
The party "came into Derry to fix problems and left creating more," she said.
Ms Andersons's sister added: "The British could not do to our Martina what her comrades and friends have done".
According to the post, the family said they were proud of what Ms Anderson had achieved politically and add that had Martin McGuinness been alive, this "would never had been allowed".
Along with fellow Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Karen Mullan, Martina Anderson was among several party members asked to step down following concerns by the leadership around recent election results in the Foyle constituency.
In a statement, Sinn Féin said both Foyle MLAs "have indicated that they will not be running again for re-election".
"An electoral strategy group is now overseeing preparations for the assembly elections", it added.
One of Sinn Fein's most high-profile figures, Ms Anderson has represented the party as an MLA, junior minister and MEP since 2007.
In a video message posted to Twitter last week, she described the party's recommendation for her to stand down as a "body blow".
Ms Anderson said that she had received solidarity from supporters "across Derry and beyond" urging her to stay on in the role and described it as a difficult time for her and Ms Mullan.