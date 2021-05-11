Coleraine: Three people rescued from arson attack at flats
Three people have rescued from a fire at a block of flats in County Londonderry which is being treated as arson.
Emergency services were called to the property at Drummard Drive, Coleraine, at about 04:00 BST on Tuesday.
Police said they had received a report that a bin had been placed against the door of the flats and set on fire.
An investigation is under way and police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service group commander Karen McDowell said crews were quickly on the scene and got the fire extinguished.