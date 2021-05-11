Man held over RUC constable Michael Ferguson's murder released
A 64-year-old man arrested in connection with the 1993 murder of police officer Michael Ferguson in Londonderry has been released.
He was arrested by detectives from the PSNI's Legacy Investigation Branch in the city on Monday.
Police said the murder investigation was ongoing.
Constable Ferguson, a Catholic, was shot twice at close range in the back of the head by an IRA gunman in Shipquay Street, on 23 January 1993.
The Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) officer from Omagh in County Tyrone, who was 21 when he was killed, was on duty at the time and was taken to Altnagevlin Hospital in Derry but died from his injuries.