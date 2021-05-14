Dungiven: Man remanded over police officer bomb attempt
A man charged following the discovery of a bomb beside a police officer's car in Dungiven has been remanded in custody.
Kieran McCool, 52, from Ederowen Park, is charged with three counts of possessing improvised explosive devices.
He is also charged with preparatory acts of terrorism and possessing a mobile phone for use in terrorism.
The court heard Mr McCool was "a bombmaker on behalf of the New IRA".
Belfast Magistrates Court was told the explosive devices charges relate to the bomb attack in Dungiven in April of this year, to a device found in the Skeoge Road in Derry in July 2016 and to a mortar device discovered in Strabane in September 2019.
A PSNI detective inspector said police believed Mr McCool had been involved in a series of incidents going back to 2015.
The officer said police further believe he was "'a bombmaker on behalf of the New IRA."
Evidence against the defendant was "multifaceted" and included DNA evidence and what was described as "a bomb maker's signature," he added.
The officer said there was trace explosive evidence on a jacket found in Mr McCool's house on 18 March.
There was also electronic evidence relating to internet searches on how to build explosive devices, the court was told.
A defence solicitor asked the PSNI officer if the case in relation to the incident in Dungiven was based on a police belief they could link the defendant to material found on the Skeoge Road.
The officer said this was so.
The solicitor said it appeared to be that a number of fire extinguishers were found on the Skeoge Road that police believe Mr McCool could be connected to and that a fire extinguisher was found in the Dungiven attack.
The officer said that the bomb makers signature showed similar adaptations to timing devices and power units.
The defendant, the solicitor added, had been released on bail in March in relation to similar charges and due to his ill health has since been housebound.
Judge Liam McNally said Mr McCool faced serious charges but there was still a presumption of innocence.
He remanded Mr McCool into custody to appear in court on 10 June.