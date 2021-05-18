Claudy: Man taken to hospital after being shot in leg
A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in the leg in Claudy, County Londonderry.
Police received a report at about 23:40 BST on Monday that a man had been picked up by several males in a car in the Letterkenny Road area of Derry.
He was driven to the Heathfield Road area of Claudy, where he was shot once in his leg, police have said.
The injured man was able to make his way to a nearby house where he raised the alarm.
The Heathfield Road remains closed as police officers conduct searches of the area.
Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.