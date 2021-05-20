BBC News

Londonderry: Community garden wins Chelsea Garden Show prize

Published
image captionJeanette Warke decided to utilise an empty space in the Cityside over 10 years ago to help local people grow their own produce

A community garden project in Londonderry's Fountain estate has claimed a prestigious accolade.

The Bastion Community Allotment was named the winner of the My Chelsea Community Garden Competition live on BBC's The One Show on Wednesday.

The horticultural competition is organised by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

The community garden was the brainchild of Jeanette Warke, who is the project manager at the Cathedral Youth Club.

Ms Warke decided to utilise an empty space in the Cityside over 10 years ago to help local people grow their own produce.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

"There was not a piece here, it was a complete waste ground just lying here gathering rubbish before," Ms Warke said.

"I brought the community on board and my vision was to grow good food produce that they (the local community) would not have been able to grow themselves as they don't have the room in their own gardens."

image caption"Everybody has worked so hard and I am so proud of them, I just wanted to give something back to this lovely community," says Ms Warke

The garden, which is located beside Derry's Walls, is tended to by volunteers from throughout the Fountain estate.

"The people love it and whenever the produce is ready they come and pick what they like," said garden volunteer and healthcare worker Ryan Sherrard.

image captionResidents in the Fountain estate utilise the allotment for socialising and growing produce

Ms Warke and her team were told a film crew from The One Show was in Derry to film the story behind their garden after they were shortlisted for the award, but in actual fact were there to name them as winners.

Ms Warke said she was "over the moon" for their garden to have won and thanked the numerous volunteers for helping to transform a derelict space into a garden for the whole community.

image captionAmong those to congratulate Jeanette Warke was Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell

"Everybody has worked so hard and I am so proud of them, I just wanted to give something back to this lovely community," said Ms Warke.

"I just can't believe it, I can't believe we have actually won it and I just want to thank everyone," she added.

Among those to congratulate Ms Warke and her team were Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell and garden writer and broadcaster, Monty Don.

Related Topics