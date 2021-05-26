Black Lives Matter: Ombudsman to investigate protest complaint
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
The Police Ombudsman is to investigate a complaint of "race discrimination" around how police handled two events last year during lockdown.
Marie Anderson will look into "allegations of inconsistencies" in how the PSNI dealt with a Black Lives Matter protest compared to the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey.
It follows a complaint from a member of the public.
Officers handed out spot fines at the protest in Londonderry last June.
A total of 57 fines for breaching health regulations were issued to demonstrators who attended the protest in Derry's Guildhall Square.
But weeks later police did not intervene at the funeral of Mr Storey that was attended by about 2,000 people.
A statement read: "The Police Ombudsman has a statutory duty to investigate qualifying complaints about police conduct and is satisfied that the complaint, received on 6 April 2021, is one that she is required to investigate.
"The investigation will focus on matters related to the engagement of the PSNI with the organisers of the Black Lives Matter protest in Guildhall Square, Derry/Londonderry in advance of the event.
"The investigation will examine if this engagement was consistent with the PSNI's approach to the organisers of Bobby Storey's funeral."
There have already been separate reviews of both events involving the Policing Board and Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary.
Belfast City Council has also carried out an inquiry into one aspect of Mr Storey's funeral, the service at Roselawn Cemetery.
No timeframe has been put on the ombudsman's investigation.