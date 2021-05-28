Mental health: Call for Londonderry crisis service funding plan
There have been renewed calls for a long-term funding plan for a Londonderry mental health crisis service.
Funding for the crisis intervention service, operated by Extern NI, had been due to run out on 15 June.
On Thursday Health Minister Robin Swann announced funding of £66,000 so it can operate until the end of the year.
Mr Swann said the money also provides an "opportunity to try and reach a longer term funding solution".
The service has been running since January 2019 as a pilot programme through Derry City and Strabane District Council.
Mr Swann said there may be an opportunity for the service to gain long term funding through a new £10m Mental Health Support Fund launched by his department in April.
It is expected to open to applications during the summer.
'Multiple challenges'
Derry's Mayor Brian Tierney said the latest funding was "hugely positive news".
"I urge all our partners across the sector to support the establishment of a permanent service here in the north west and as a council we will continue to lobby for this support over the coming months," he added.
Derry and Strabane People Before Profit cllr Shaun Harkin said that had the money not been found, it "would have set an awful precedent at a time when many people are facing multiple challenges".
A protest rally planned for Derry city centre on Saturday has now been called off after the latest funding announcement.
Mr Harkin added: "While we very much welcome the funding announcement, the campaign calls for long-term core funding. We cannot arrive back in a similar situation in another six months".