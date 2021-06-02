Mark Ashton: Council approves Portrush memorial for gay activist
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will consult the family and friends of gay rights campaigner Mark Ashton about how to remember him in his hometown of Portrush.
Councillors have given their approval for the erection of a memorial or a blue plaque in the County Antrim town.
Mark Ashton grew up in Portrush before moving to London in 1978.
He was a leading figure in the Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM) group during the 1984 miners' strike.
Mr Ashton helped form the group which raised money to provide food and support for striking miners and their families.
He died in 1987 aged 26.
A plaque was dedicated to him in London and a garden in memory of him was built in Paris.
He was among those portrayed in the 2014 film Pride.
Almost 30,000 people have signed a petition calling for a memorial to be erected in Portrush.
SDLP councillor Margaret Anne McKillop brought the motion to Causeway Coast and Glens Council on Tuesday evening.
She proposed the creation of a memorial in the council area to recognise Mr Ashton's activism for both LGBTQ+ and worker's rights.
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) councillors and one independent unionist councillor opposed the consultation but the proposal was ratified.
'Inspire new generation'
Ms McKillop said it was fitting that it was approved at the start of Pride month.
"I hope that it sends a message to LGBT+ people across our district that they are valued and loved," she said.
"Mark dedicated his life to activism and the pursuit of equal rights - whether it was for workers or the LGBT+ community, his passion for justice was an inspiration.
"I hope that a lasting memorial will inspire a new generation and demonstrate our immense pride in his life's work."
Ms McKillop said a significant sum of money for the memorial had already been raised by activists and trade unions.
"I am looking forward to working with Mark's family to help create a lasting tribute to his immense legacy," she said.
Jude Copeland led the campaign for a memorial to be erected in Mr Ashton's memory.
Speaking after the council vote, he said: "Mark lived here for 18 of his 26 years of life.
"When he left here, in 1978, it was still illegal to be gay in Northern Ireland. Much has changed here since he left.
"This plaque will be an important part of our history, part of Northern Ireland's centenary and it is fitting that this is happening at the beginning of pride month."
Mr Copeland said Mr Ashton's life had inspired many people.
"His legacy transcends nationality or politics - he was about helping people who need help, when faced with bitterness and prejudice," he said.
"There are lessons that we can take from Mark's life - you don't have to have anything in common with a person to help them when they are in need."