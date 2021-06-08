Derry City planning for 'limited' return of fans
A limited number of fans are to be allowed to return to the Brandywell stadium in Londonderry for Derry City's match with Bohemians on Friday.
It will be the first time in 15 months fans will be permitted into the ground.
Up to 500 spectators are now able to attend outdoor sporting events in Northern Ireland.
Derry City had hoped to allow fans back last month but that did not happen on the advice of the Public Health Agency (PHA).
The club's chief executive Sean Barrett told BBC Radio Foyle the exact number of fans permitted to attend Friday's game will be decided by the stadium's owners Derry City and Strabane District Council.
He said the game would be a "test event", that could pave the way for the full return of supporters later in the summer.
Mr Barrett said those that do attend on Friday will have to comply with a number of public health measures, including the completion of a contact tracing questionnaire and temperature checks.
"The reality is there are more people getting in than got in last week, or got in for the last 15 months, so I think this is a positive story," said Mr Barrett.
"There's going to be people with red and white scarves, with Derry City jerseys chanting for our club on Friday night and I think that is positive regardless of the number."
The Covid-19 infection rate in the Derry and Strabane council area has at various points during the pandemic been among the highest in the UK.
'Anger among supporters'
Derry City had hoped to accommodate supporters for a game in late May with St Patrick's Athletic at the Brandywell following the easing of restrictions in Northern Ireland..
But, based on PHA guidance in relation to the high rates of Covid-19 transmission, the game took place behind closed doors.
It was a decision that caused "disappointment and anger among supporters", Derry City fan Dick Tucker told the BBC.
He said the planned return was now "welcome news but there is a perception among supporters that we are unnecessarily late to the party".
As of 24 May, up to 500 spectators have been able to attend outdoor sporting events in Northern Ireland.
A thousand spectators were permitted entry to the Irish Cup final on 21 May, as part of a 'learning event' to inform the future return of spectators to large scale venues.